Rise in accidents: Cyberabad Police shift focus to city outskirts

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police are planning to extend their strategies of traffic safety and enforcement to the areas on city outskirts. The move comes in the wake of police initiatives yielding results in the way of minimising road accidents, particularly under the influence of alcohol and creating awareness in busy hubs such as Madhapur, Raidurgam and Hitec City.

According to Cyberabad Police, while it seems there has been awareness in urban areas with the recent drop in the number of road mishaps and drunk driving cases, incidents have been reported from rural areas of the commissionerate.

“Of the seven fatal road crashes reported in the last one week, six were either due to drunk driving or drunk pedestrians walking on the roads,” said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. “For the next three months, the focus would be on curbing drunk driving in rural areas and creating awareness on traffic rules and road safety,” he further said.

“There has been a misconception among motorists that only heavy vehicles and car were being checked. But proving them wrong, we are checking every vehicle on the road,” he said. Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar said that due to intensive coverage in the media as well as social media platforms, a low rate of road crashes was reported last year, particularly towards December-end.

“However, we observed that a majority of cases were reported from the city outskirts like Dundigal, Shamirpet, Bachupally, Shamshabad and Shadnagar. The core Cyberabad area and the Information Technology corridor comprising Gachibowli, Madhapur, Narsingi and Raidurgam have reported fewer road crashes. There has been a dramatic decrease,” said Vijay Kumar.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police is planning to start a weekly review of the road accident trends and other aspects of road safety and enforcement to curb accidents. There will be a detailed analysis of road accidents and drunk driving cases reported.

“Our focus is not on the number of cases booked or the penalties imposed, but how many road mishaps have been averted. Depending on the weekly review, we will change our strategies accordingly,” the DCP said. Officials said the focus would be on Shamirpet, Dundigal, Shankarpally, Amangal, Kadthal, Kothur, Shamshabad from now on and mainly between 6 pm to 10 pm and sometimes till midnight.

“Data shows more road accidents and drunk driving cases in these areas. In some areas, mishaps are occurring past midnight. It is also observed that accidents are reported near bars and wine shops,” he said adding every day drunk driving checks will be conducted in these areas from now on.

