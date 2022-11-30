Rishab Pant’s lean patch continues, fans slam south-paw for yet another failure

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishab Pant’s lean patch of form continued as he once again failed to score runs in the 3rd ODI match against New Zealand. Pant, who joined Shreya Iyer in the middle after getting bowled in the bowling of Adam mile, scored only 10 runs off 16 balls.

Published Date - 05:05 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant’s lean patch of form continued as he once again failed to score runs in the 3rd ODI match against New Zealand. Pant, who joined Shreya Iyer in the middle after getting bowled in the bowling of Adam mile, scored only 10 runs off 16 balls.

Rishabh came to bat when India was at 55-2 after 13 overs, and with many overs left, Pant could have easily built his innings to get back into form, but he failed to utilise the opportunity.

The Indian team management picked Rishabh ahead of Sanju Samson, and many fans believe that excluding the Keralite from the squad was a mistake. Fans of Sanju Samson started taking to Twitter to slam Rishabh Pant and support the former.

“Great innings by #RishabhPant . I think after this innings, the BCCI should give the captaincy to Pant,” a user tweeted.

“Normal players miss the century for 2 or 5 runs but, Legend missed the century just for 90 runs. What a player(sic),” wrote another.

“#BCCI planning to give captaincy to #RishabhPant,” a third user said.

Congress party MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to support Sanju Samson. In his tweet, he suggested Pant to take a break and expressed his disappointment for not including Sanju in the team.

One more failure for Pant, who clearly needs a break from white-ball cricket. One more opportunity denied to @IamSanjuSamson who now has to wait for the @IPL to show that he’s one of the best too-order bats in India. #IndvsNZ https://t.co/RpJKkDdp5n — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 30, 2022

Here are a few other reactions:

Okay this is now the peak of partiality, Sanju Samson is again not in the team . What he has done to @BCCI . Totally wasting a pure talent. Isse acha to India ke bahar jakar khel leta wo#Sanjusamson — Himanshu Tiwari (@himanshu0347) November 30, 2022

Aa gaya samajh aur aa gayi hansi, ab bas kar do 🙏 #Rishabpant #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/pfdKg6s7ho — Sarkarstic (@I_Am_Parijat) November 30, 2022

New Zealand won the series by 1-0 as the third ODI between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain. Batting first, the Indian team made 219 runs in 47.3 overs. In reply, New Zealand got off to a good start as their openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway stitched a 97-run partnership for the first wicket. But rain played spoilsport again for the second time in the series before the match was called off today in Christchurch.