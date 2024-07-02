Young Indian team leaves for Zimbabwe tour, to play 5 T20Is

This will be the fourth time that Zimbabwe will host India in a bilateral men's T20I series, having previously faced off in 2010, 2015, and 2016, respectively.

By IANS Updated On - 2 July 2024, 10:45 AM

The team which will be led by Shubhman Gill includes Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, and Tushar Deshpande, who have earned maiden call-ups to the national setup.

New Delhi: The young Indian cricket team and interim coach VVS Laxman departed for Zimbabwe late on Monday for a five-match T20I series, scheduled from July 6-14 at the Harare Sports Club.

The BCCI shared a series of photos on social media capturing the players and coach as they left for Zimbabwe. This will be the fourth time that Zimbabwe will host India in a bilateral men’s T20I series, having previously faced off in 2010, 2015, and 2016, respectively.

The team, which will be led by Shubhman Gill includes Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, and Tushar Deshpande, who have earned maiden call-ups to the national setup. The tour of Zimbabwe serves as Gill’s first major leadership assignment at the international level after being in charge of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, which ended with the 2022 champions finishing in ninth place.

Impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for their respective franchises have propelled Abhishek, Nitish Reddy, Riyan and Tushar to be included in the Indian team for the first time.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been included in India’s T20I squad for the first time after playing three Tests for India against England in the 4-1 series triumph earlier this year.

India’s squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.