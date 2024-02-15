Rohit Sharma becomes India’s 4th-highest run-maker in international cricket

Now in 470 international matches, Rohit has scored 18,641 runs at an average of 43.35.

By ANI Published Date - 15 February 2024, 04:33 PM

Photo: ANI

Rajkot: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday overtook former skipper Saurav Ganguly to become the fourth-highest run-maker in international cricket. Rohit accomplished this feat against England in the fourth Test at Rajkot.

In the match, Rohit scored his 11th Test ton, a knock of 131 runs in 196 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 66.83.

Now in 470 international matches, Rohit has scored 18,641 runs at an average of 43.35. He has also scored 47 centuries and 100 fifties for India, with the best score of 264. Above him are the stars like Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs), Virat Kohli (26,733 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,064 runs).

In 57 Tests, Rohit has scored 3,958 runs at an average of 45.49, with 11 centuries and 16 fifties. His best score is 212. In 262 ODIs, Rohit has scored 10,709 runs at an average of 49.12, with 31 centuries and 55 centuries. His best score is 264. This is Rohit’s best format, being the fifth-highest run-maker for India.

Rohit has also played 3,974 runs at an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of over 139. He has scored five centuries and 29 fifties. His best score is 121*. He is the second-highest run-getter in T20I history and also holds the record for most centuries in the format.

With his three sixes, Rohit also went above legendary wicketkeeper-batter and former skipper MS Dhoni to become India’s second-highest six-hitter in Tests, with a total of 80 sixes. The highest six-hitter for India in Tests is Virender Sehwag, with a total of 90 sixes. England skipper Ben Stokes is the highest six-hitter in Tests, with 128 sixes.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. India’s first innings is in progress.

The series is currently level at 1-1. After a 28-run loss in the first Hyderabad Test, India won the second Test at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (Wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.