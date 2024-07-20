Rohit, Virat left an indelible mark on T20I cricket, says Arshdeep

After being rested for the Zimbabwe T20Is, Arshdeep will travel to Sri Lanka to play in three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting on July 27

New Delhi: India pacer Arshdeep Singh feels that the legacy left behind by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s T20I retirements will be remembered for generations. The duo ended their shortest format career with a T20 World Cup title win against South Africa in Barbados last month.

Arsdeep, who was part of the T20 World Cup-winning team, said their contributions in the batting department have always been an inspiration for cricketers across the world. “Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have left an indelible mark on T20I cricket. Their contributions have been immense, and their legacy will be remembered for generations. Rohit bhai’s explosive batting at the top and his sharp captaincy have set new benchmarks in the format. Virat bhai, with his consistent performances and relentless pursuit of excellence, has been a role model for cricketers around the world,” Arshdeep said.

“Their passion, dedication, and ability to perform under pressure have inspired many young cricketers, including myself. They have shown us what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and their records speak for themselves. Although they may not be playing T20Is anymore, their influence and impact on the game will continue to guide and motivate us,” he added.

Arshdeep is among the players who made their white-ball debut under Rohit’s captaincy and played all their international cricket under his leadership. The 25-year-old lauded the opening batter for his tactical prowess and called him “bowler’s captain”, who gives freedom to his bowlers to express themselves on the field.

“Playing under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy has been an incredible experience. Rohit bhai is definitely fully a bowler’s captain. He allows every bowler full freedom of executing what they want to do on the field. He has a unique way of keeping the dressing room atmosphere light and positive, which really helps in high-pressure situations,” the pacer said.

“What I like the most about his leadership is his calm demeanour on the field. He always backs his players, giving us the confidence to play our natural game. His strategic thinking and the way he read the game are truly inspiring, and I have learned a lot from him about handling different match scenarios,” he added.

After being rested for the Zimbabwe T20Is, Arshdeep will travel to Sri Lanka to play in three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting on July 27.