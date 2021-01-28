RPF personnel actively engaged in humanitarian tasks: SCR IG

Tremendous contribution was made by them in helping the poor, destitute at railway stations and migrant labourers during the lockdown period.

Khammam: The role of Railway Protection Force (RPF) has changed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, South Central Railway IG cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC), GM Eswara Rao said on Thursday.

After the Covid-19 broke out, RPF personnel were actively engaged in humanitarian tasks besides delivering their core duties of railway property protection and passenger safety, he said.

Tremendous contribution was made by them in helping the poor, destitute at railway stations and migrant labourers during the lockdown period. As many as 2.2 lakh food packets and large numbers of face masks and hand sanitisers were distributed to the needy, he said speaking to press persons here on Thursday.

Eswara Rao along with the District Collector RV Karnan and Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqubal, inaugurated a newly constructed RPF office built with an expenditure of Rs 15 lakh at Khammam railway station, where a child-friendly mural was the main attraction.

He informed that a special team has been formed for the safety of women passengers. Several modern facilities were being brought into use by the SCR for the convenience of the passengers.

Referring to online reservation ticket bookings, he said a special drive was conducted after the issue of illegal ticket bookings came to their notice. It was found that some offenders used fake and impersonated IDs to book tatkal tickets depriving common passengers from booking the tickets.

Around 280 persons have been booked and Rs 2.3 crore worth reservation tickets were seized in the recent past. Steps would further be taken to maintain utmost transparency in online reservation ticket bookings, he added.

Eswara Rao appreciated the Khammam RPF team and commended Inspector of Protection Force (CI) K Madhusudhan who bagged Indian Police Medal for the year 2021 for his efforts towards the child rights and philanthropic work he has done in the recent past.

The RPF Sr. DSC, Secunderabad, S R Gandhi, Additional DCP D Muralidhar, Task Force ACP G Venkat Rao, RPF Inspector Madhusudhan, SI Venkat Reddy, GRP CI Bhanuchander and others were present.

