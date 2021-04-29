RR vs MI: Quinton roars back to form

The SA keeper’s blistering 70 steers Mumbai to seven-wicket victory

By | Published: 8:00 pm

New Delhi: Opener Quinton de Kock roared back to form with a blistering 50-ball 70 as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their IPL game here on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Rajasthan rode on 42 by skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler’s 41 to post a competitive 171 for four but their efforts was overshadowed by de Kock, who struck six fours and two maximums to complete the task in 18.3 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Krunal Pandya also played a useful cameo, smashing 39 off 26 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma (14) and de Kock put up 49 for the first wicket but the former perished in the sixth over, giving a dolly to Chetan Sakariya at mid-on. Mumbai slipped 83/2 when Chris Morris removed Surya.

Krunal Pandya and De Kock added 63 runs for the third wicket and brought the side closer to a win. A profligate Morris conceded 16 runs in the 18th over, as Kieron Pollard (16 not out) and de Kock took them on the cusp of a win.

Earlier, Samson blazed his way to 42 off 27 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 171 for four. Put in to bat, Rajasthan openers Buttler (41 off 32) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (32 off 20) laid the foundation with their 66-run stand in 7.4 overs.

Buttler, who was in his elements, fell to leg spinner Rahul Chahar (stumped). Jaiswal too was dismissed by Chahar. Shivam Dube (35 off 31 balls; 2×4, 2×6) and Samson, who hit five boundaries, added 57 runs for the third wicket.

Trent Boult cleaned up Samson in the 18th over and then Bumrah dismissed Dube in the penultimate over, as the Mumbai bowlers kept things tight in the last four overs. RR got 45 runs in the last five overs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .