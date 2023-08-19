RS Chairman refers 3 bills replacing IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act to Standing Committee on Home Affairs

These bills seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively.

By ANI Published Date - 11:01 AM, Sat - 19 August 23

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday referred the three proposed bills, which seek to replace British-era criminal laws, to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs for examination.

Rajya Sabha has asked the Standing Committee to submit its report within three months.

“Members are informed that on 18th August 2023, the Chairman, Rajya Sabha in consultation with the Speaker, Lok Sabha has referred the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, as introduced in the Lok Sabha and pending therein, to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, for examination and report within three months,” the official notification issued by Rajya Sabha read.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 were introduced in the Lower House of Parliament on August 11.

While introducing the bills, Home Minister Amit Shah said the soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by Constitution to the citizens.Â “British-era laws were made to strengthen and protect their rule and their purpose was to punish, not to give justice,” he said.

“We (government) are going to bring changes in both these fundamental aspects. The soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by the Constitution to Indian citizens. The objective will not be to punish anyone but give justice and in this process, punishment will be given where it is required to create a sense of prevention of crime,” Shah stressed.