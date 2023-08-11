VP Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurates ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally in Delhi

Speaking to ANI, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghal and G Kishan Reddy said that every citizen should display the tricolour at their homes on August 15 and January 26.

New Delhi: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday flagged off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally from New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

As part of Har Ghar Tirangan Abhiyan 2.0, the government has announced that citizens can buy national flags from their nearest post office for a nominal cost of Rs 25, like last year. This initiative aims to promote patriotism and national pride among citizens.

Participants chanted “Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans as the rally marched onwards.

Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur and Shobha Karandlaje were among those who participated in the rally.

Arjun Meghwal said, “Every citizen should display the tricolour in their homes on 15 August and 26 January. This is the duty of the citizens. This year 15 August is special because it marks the conclusion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’…” “On Independence Day on 15 August, the citizens of the country should display the tricolour at their homes. This is the concluding program of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and everyone should be a part of it… ” said, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

As the 76th Independence Day is around the corner, the General Post Office, Kolkata is gearing up for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 2.0’ by selling the Tricolour for Rs 25 and spreading the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people.

The Government of India under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)’ introduced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign last year. The campaign was an immense success in 2022 where 23 crore households hoisted the Tiranga at their homes physically and six crore people uploaded selfies on HGT Website.

This year, India Post is selling and facilitating the national flag through its 1.6 lakh post offices to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the government said earlier.

Bidhan Chandra Roy, Chief Postmaster General, West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands circle earlier told ANI that this year they aim to breach the last year’s target of selling around 4.5 lakh national flags.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio programme – Mann Ki Baat – also urged the countrymen to continue the tradition of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ this year too.