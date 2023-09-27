RSS to enforce Mohan Bhagwat’s directives starting October

Statewide 'Prathmik Shiksha Varg' Scheduled for October: First Interaction with Sangh

By IANS Published Date - 09:30 AM, Wed - 27 September 23

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is all set to implement a slew of measures finalised during Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s three-day visit that concluded here on Tuesday.

In October, the seven-day ‘prathmik shiksha varg’ (initial training camps)’ – the first interface with Sangh – will be organised across the state.

A RSS functionary said, “There is a special focus on enlisting youths from marginalised sections, including OBCs and Dalits, in these training camps which will run till November. There is a greater focus on expanding the Sangh’s reach in ‘yet-unreached’ areas.”

Within the RSS, the focus is on enlisting ideologically aligned youths, who, so far, have known the organisation from afar. Since 2014, when a ‘Modi-led’ BJP came to power at the Centre, the number of youths showing interest in Sangh’s ideology and attending its ‘shakhas’ has increased, Sangh cadres said and added that ahead of 2025, the Sangh’s centenary year, the plan was to ensure 100 per cent shakha coverage.

The Sangh leadership, which has already floated Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) to build bridges with the most-influential minority and mostly considered sceptical to BJP-RSS, has also tasked the cadres with connecting with them.

“We have been told to visit and accept invites from Muslims. The Sangh leadership is clear that we need not discriminate with them but yes, this approach will be applicable only to nationalists across communities,” a Sangh functionary said.

The RSS chief also set an inclusive agenda for cadres and stated that the “Sangh welcomes and connects with all, including critics”.

However, he had made it clear that while “critics and criticism” were welcome, the Sangh would ensure that criticism did not harm the Sangh’s image.

The RSS is also connecting in a bigger way with nomadic tribes. “Now there is a separate ‘pramukh (head)’ for them. And even in our training camps, we have started getting youth from such communities,” another RSS functionary said.

Rural outreach was also a key part of the Sangh agenda.

Ensuring at least one RSS shakha in every village is part of the Sangh’s plan, which automatically entails connecting with farmers.