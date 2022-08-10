Ruhaan, Shriya Lohia in JK Tyre Motorsport scholarship scheme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Ruhaan Alva and Shriya Lohia

Hyderabad: Spearheading the development of motorsports and identifying and supporting young talent in the country, JK Tyre announced the addition of two new young and budding stars – 15-year-old Bangalore boy Ruhaan Alva and 14-year-old Shriya Lohia from Himachal Pradesh under its coveted scholarship programme.

Both the new additions Ruhaan Alva and Shriya Lohia have consistently proved their mettle in the domestic scene and are now ready to battle it out at the International circuits.

Ruhaan Alva started racing at the mere age of 8 and has ever since participated in multiple national level karting and racing championships. Ruhaan became the Champion of JK Tyre Novice Cup in 2021. With stellar wins in his kitty Ruhaan will be seen participating in FIA World Motorsport Games in Paul Ricard, France and British F4 Championship with the support of JK Tyre.

Shriya Lohia, on the other hand, will be seen participating in the FIA Girls on Track event being held at the Paul Ricard Circuit, France. Currently participating in the Rotax Max National Karting Championship round, she gave a tough fight to the grid of 18 top drivers in the Junior class and went on to become the first girl racer to secure the top podium in the recently concluded round held in Bangalore. She is also the proud recipient of 2022 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

“We are excited to help unleash these two budding stars into a world motorsport platform where the possibilities are endless. They have both proved their mettle consistently and their perseverance and focus set an example for others alike. With this scholarship program we want to reach as far and wide across the country as possible to give the motorsport enthusiasts a chance to accomplish their dreams. We are optimistic that this will provide them a platform launching them to the very top of their game.” said Sanjay Sharma, Head of Motorsports, JK Tyre.

Ruhaan and Shriya will be joining 17-year-old Amir Sayed from Kottayam who is part of this scholarship programme. Amir has proved his mettle at the JK Tyre Novice Cup Champion in 2020 by winning all the 12 races of the season. With support from JK Tyre Motorsport, Amir is participating in the French F4 Championship this year and has been giving commendable performance given it is his first international outing. Another talented youngster Kush Maini who is participating in the F3 championship and secured his maiden podium in FIA Formula 3 in Budapest last week.