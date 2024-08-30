Russia aims to become prime shooting destination

The Moscow International Film Week already provided an opportunity for Indian and Russian filmmakers to connect and explore potential projects together. We will also be working with the national creative council of India, said Alexey Fursin, Minister of the Government of Moscow.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 09:50 PM

Alexey Fursin, Minister of the Government of Moscow

By Kapila Raghuram

Moscow: Russia and India are planning to establish regular exchange programmes that will enable filmmakers from both countries to work closely, sharing resources and expertise to produce high-quality content that appeals to global audiences, said Alexey Fursin, Minister of the Government of Moscow, Head of the Department of Culture of the City of Moscow.

Talking to ‘Telangana Today‘, he said Russia is focusing on fostering co-productions, facilitating exchanges of talent and expertise, and creating platforms where filmmakers from both countries can collaborate.

The Moscow International Film Week already provided an opportunity for Indian and Russian filmmakers to connect and explore potential projects together. We will also be working with the national creative council of India.

Moving forward, we plan to organise more joint events, workshops, and cultural exchanges to deepen these ties and create a sustainable partnership that benefits both industries, he added. Moscow and other Russian locales offer a visual experience that will not only enhance the film but will leave a lasting impression on viewers.

The city’s rich history, stunning architecture, and varied landscapes provide an array of options for filmmakers looking for distinctive locations. Additionally, filming in Moscow can be highly cost-effective due to the competitive pricing of services and the availability of modern infrastructure provided by the Moscow Film Industry Cluster.

The Moscow Department of Culture also offers various incentives and support, making it a lucrative option for Indian filmmakers to consider Russia as a prime shooting destination, Fursin added. The Minister said it’s lucrative and beneficial for the Indian film industry to look up to Moscow and other Russian locales as film shooting destinations. “Indian filmmakers and artistes are welcomed with a comprehensive range of facilities and incentives in Moscow. These include access to the Moscow Film Commission, which assists with location scouting, obtaining permits, and navigating the logistics of filming in the city. We also offer financial incentives, including grants and subsidies, to support film production,” he said.

“Additionally, filmmakers have access to state-of-the-art studios, post-production facilities, and a wide network of local talent. Moscow Film Industry Cluster will further enhance these offerings, providing advanced technology and resources for filmmakers to bring their stories to life,” he further said.

For filmmakers, Moscow is also going all out to provide a one-stop destination through the Moscow Film Industry Cluster. These facilities are designed to support filmmakers at every stage of the production process, from script development to post-production. At these centres, filmmakers can access all the necessary resources, including cutting-edge technology, expert guidance, and a collaborative environment.