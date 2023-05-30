Russia blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow

By IANS Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Moscow: Russia has accused Ukraine of drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday morning, in which several buildings were hit, local media reported.

“The Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on targets in the city of Moscow,” Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The raid involved eight aircraft-type UAVs, all of which were hit; three drones that were suppressed by electronic warfare measures went out of control and deviated from their intended targets, the statement added, RT reported.

The remaining five drones were shot down by Pantsir-S air defence systems operating outside Moscow, according to the MOD.

The attack was first reported by the city’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, who said on Tuesday morning that the drone raid resulted in several buildings in the Russian capital sustaining minor damage, with residents in the area temporarily evacuated. He noted that no one was seriously hurt, with only two people seeking medical assistance, RT reported.

Moscow was attacked this morning by suspected Ukrainian kamikaze drones just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed yet another volley of strikes on Kiev, Daily Mail reported.

Several buildings were damaged in wealthy suburbs of Moscow, including the elite district of Rublyovka to the south-west of the capital.

One drone exploded into a mushroom cloud near the village of Usovo, which is just down the road from Putin’s official Novo-Ogaryovo residence, Daily Mail reported.

“[Putin’s residence] would be in earshot of the explosion,” one local said.

Explosive drones also struck blocks of flats in Leninsky Prospekt and Profsoyuznaya Street about six miles from the centre of Moscow, reportedly wounding several residents and damaging the buildings.

Ukraine made no immediate comment on the attack, which would be one of its deepest and most daring strikes into Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than 15 months ago, Daily Mail reported.