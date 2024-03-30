Russia calls for jointly combating terrorism with India, other nations

30 March 2024

New Delhi: Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, said on Saturday that his country is committed to fighting terrorism together with India and other nations, as he highlighted the strong statement of support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The remarks came after a dastardly terror attack near Moscow on March 22 left more than 140 people dead and several injured as terrorists, reportedly dressed in camouflage uniforms, stormed the Crocus City Hall, opening fire and setting off explosives.

“Russia is committed to decisively fight the menace of terrorism together with India and other countries bilaterally and multilaterally,” Ambassador Alipov said in a post on X.

“Strong statements of support to Russia and rejection of terrorism in all manifestations were made by Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of political parties, ministers, senior officials and public activists,” he added.

He also “highly appreciated” the sentiments towards the victims, their kin, and the Russian government shown by the people of India and other countries.

Ambassador Alipov added that the Embassy keeps receiving condolence messages expressing sympathy over the huge loss of lives and condemnation of the “monstrous terrorist attack” on March 22 near Moscow.

Expressing his solidarity with the people of Russia, PM Modi had strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief.”

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the deadly terrorist attack was carried out by radical Islamists, but “many questions still remain”.

According to Xinhua news agency, President Putin said it is already known who carried out the terrorist attack, but now “we are interested in who ordered the crime… The question arises who benefits from this”.

He has been repeatedly claiming that Ukraine could have played a role despite Kyiv vehemently denying it.

Putin has also highlighted that it is necessary to answer the question as to why the terrorists tried to go to Ukraine after carrying out the attack, and who was waiting for them there.