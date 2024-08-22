Russian forces thwart Ukraine’s incursion attempt in Bryansk region

Officials confirm that the breach was successfully prevented by forces of Federal Security Service and units of Russian armed forces

Moscow: Russia thwarted an attempted incursion by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

Bogomaz confirmed that the breach on Wednesday was successfully prevented by the forces of the country’s Federal Security Service and units of the Russian armed forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrainian group sustained fire damage during the encounter, he said. “The situation at the clash site has now been stabilised and is under the control of the regional operational headquarters,” said Bogomaz.

Russia creates troop groups in border regions amid Ukrainian offensive Earlier, Ukraine started a military operation in Russia’s Kursk region on August 6 and claims to have seized more than 1,250 square km of Russian territory and taken control of 92 settlements in the western Kursk region.