Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly ‘suffers cardiac arrest’: Report

By IANS Published Date - 02:10 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly suffered a “cardiac arrest” and was found lying on the floor in his private Moscow apartment, a media report said.

The Express UK report said that a Telegram Channel believed to be run by a former Kremlin insider reported that incident saying the Russian leader was found by guards on the floor of the bedroom “lying on the floor, rolling his eyes”, Express UK reported.

Doctors were reportedly called immediately and they later diagnosed the 71-year-old as having suffered a “cardiac arrest.” Putin was then moved to a special medical facility built in the apartment where he underwent intensive care, the source claims. The unverified report comes following persistent speculation surrounding Putin’s health amid rumors of a long-hidden medical condition.

The Telegram channel General SVR, reportedly run by a former Russian lieutenant-general, declared in a post :”Security officers of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who were on duty at the residence, heard noise and sounds of falling coming from the president’s bedroom.

“Two security officers immediately followed into the president’s bedroom and saw Putin lying on the floor next to the bed and an overturned table with food and drinks.”

General SVR continued: “Putin convulsively arched while lying on the floor, rolling his eyes.” Doctors later reportedly arrived a “resuscitated” Putin having “previously determined that the president was in cardiac arrest”, Express UK reported.