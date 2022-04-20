Saga of Modi’s discrimination towards Telangana goes on unabated: KTR

Published Date - 05:43 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Minister G Kishan Reddy over the Centre’s continuous discrimination against Telangana. He said the saga of Modi’s discrimination against the State goes on unabated.

“Congratulations to Kishan Reddy Ji, Cabinet Minister in NPA Govt on bringing a prestigious national institute to the state. Oh wait!! As usual, the PM of Gujarat decided that it should move to Jamnagar. The saga of Modi Ji’s discrimination against Telangana goes on unabated, (sic)” he tweeted.

Further, the Minister shared the details of the number of IIMs, IITs, IISERs, IIITs, NIDs, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Medical Colleges sanctioned by the Central government to various States. He highlighted that none of these national institutions were sanctioned to Telangana in last eight years.

Rama Rao was responding to a tweet by Kishan Reddy who on Tuesday to share the news that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for the Global Centre in Jamnagar of Gujarat.

Earlier in February this year, Kishan Reddy announced that the union Ministry of AYUSH intends to establish a WHO-approved Global Centre for Traditional Medicines in Hyderabad. He even wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, urging for allotment of suitable land for setting up the Global Centre in Hyderabad.

