Saha’s groin injury a worry for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Saha had picked up the niggle during his match-winning innings of 87 off 45 balls against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday and didn’t keep wickets with substitute Shreevats Goswami replacing him.

Dubai: Wriddhiman Saha’s groin injury is “not serious” but his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to adopt a cautious approach after consultation with the BCCI’s medical team as the senior wicketkeeper-batsman is Australia-bound after the T20 event.

“Unfortunately, he’s got a little groin niggle but hopefully it isn’t too bad,” SRH skipper Warner said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Saha is part of India’s Test team which will play four games starting mid-December during the tour, which begins next month.

A senior BCCI source said that all the franchises have been told to be a bit cautious with regards to fitness of national team players. “It doesn’t look very serious at the moment but there is a three-day gap before Sunrisers’ next game (vs RCB on October 31). Let’s keep our fingers crossed,” the official said.