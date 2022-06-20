Sai Dharam Tej to collaborate with Sampath Nandi for forthcoming film

By IANS Published: Updated On - 11:19 AM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: ‘Supreme’ actor Sai Dharam Tej, who recently resumed work after a fatal road accident last year, will be directed by Sampath Nandi in his next film, it was announced on Monday.

Sampath Nandi is currently riding high on the success of his recent film, ‘Seetimaarr.’ According to the creators, Sampath Nandi has written an intriguing scenario for the actor.

The director appears to have taken additional time on the writing, guaranteeing that the picture will have many high points.

Sithara Entertainments will produce the film, while Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the producer of ‘Bheemla Nayak,’ will finance it. The creators have promised to share the other details very soon.