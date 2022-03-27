Watch: Sai Dharam Tej’s ‘thank you’ note leaves fans emotional

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:00 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

'It's feels eternally long being away from you and waiting to share my heart out with you", Sai Dharam wrote, on his social media profiles, as he shared a video.

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej, who survived a dangerous accident last year, released a video thanking all of his fans and well wishers for their support during his bad times.

After six months, Sai Dharam Tej has come up with a video, which marks his first appearance in the media after the road accident. His video statement sets out information about Sai Dharam’s next project, which he will kickstart soon.

The ‘Supreme’ actor thanked his helmet in the video by kissing it. “Thanks to it, I am alive today,” Tej said, urging everyone to wear a helmet without fail. His cautionary message is being lauded by all.

Sai Dharam Tej then announces that he will soon begin to work, as he feels he is now fit to get set for shooting.

“Come March 28, the project will be launched. Sukumar Garu and Bapineedu are producing the movie. I thank them for waiting for me all these months,” Tej said. The mystical thriller is being directed by a newcomer.

More details about Sai Dharam Tej’s next film will be made official soon.