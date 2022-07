Sai Karteek-Manish pair clinches doubles title in ITF tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

G Sai Karteek and his partner Manish Sureshkumar with the mens doubles titles.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player G Sai Karteek and his partner Manish Sureshkumar continued their good run as they clinched doubles title at the ITF tournament at Monastir, Tunisia, on Sunday.

The duo recorded impressive victories to make it to the summit clash. In the final, they rallied from a set down to defeat compatriots Nikki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Ritwik Choudhary 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 in a closely-fought contest. This is Karteek’s maiden ITF title.