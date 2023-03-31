Salman Khan shows his respect for Telugu culture with this Bathukamma song

'Bathukamma' is the title of the latest song from Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. It is composed by Ravi Basrur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati are very close friends, as we all know. So Salman Khan cast Venkatesh in a prominent role for his next film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film is also going to be released in Telugu, with Venkatesh on board. The film is a complete commercial entertainer. The makers have already released the teaser and a couple of songs. Today, they released another new song, but this time a special one.

‘Bathukamma’ is the title of the latest song from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Going by the song’s title, it can be said that the song belongs to the Telangana culture. And that’s exactly what Salman did. He showed his respect for the culture of the Telugu land in this song.

‘Bathukamma’ song from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Bhoomika Chawla. Salman is the centre of attraction for the song in his traditional looks and costumes. There’s even a scene in the song where Pooja Hegde asks Salman Khan about his short haircut, and the reply is that Bhai transformed into a Telugu guy to match the culture. This gesture from Salman is winning the hearts of the Telugu audience.

‘Bathukamma’ song is composed by Ravi Basrur. Harini Ivaturi gave the female vocals and also penned the lyrics for the song.

‘Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is written and directed by Farhad Samji. Salman Khan produced the film under the banner of Salman Khan Films in association with Zee Studios. The film is set to be released on April 21 this year. – By Kiran

The best thing about Salman bhai is that he loves and enjoys celebrating all Indian festivals. When he learned about the flower festival #Bathukamma, he decided to make a special song as a way to honour Telugu tradition. Tujme Poora Bharat Hai #SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan ♥️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oGPwffGYnZ — SALMAN KI SENA™ (@Salman_ki_sena) March 31, 2023