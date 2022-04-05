Samantha celebrates 3 years of ‘Majili’ with Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Samantha surprised her fans on social media as she shared a poster of her film ‘Majili’ with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The ‘Shaakuntalam’ actor celebrated three years of the film’s release on Instagram Stories, writing, “#3yearsofmajili.”

Interestingly, the film’s poster has the line, “There is love… there is pain…” written on it, along with a still of Chaitanya and a couple of scenes of the pair from the 2019 romantic sports drama. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, ‘Majili’ marked Chaitanya and Samantha’s fourth collaboration after ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, ‘Manam’ and ‘Autonagar Surya’.

In ‘Majili’, after being abandoned by his lover, Anshu, Poorna (Chaitanya) takes to alcohol and is forced to marry his neighbour, Sravani (Samantha). However, he soon discovers her unrequited love for him and falls for her. The film received positive reviews from the audience and critics.

