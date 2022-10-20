Samantha-starrer ‘Yashoda’ to hit the theatres on November 11

Hyderabad: Pan-Indian actor Samantha’s next movie, ‘Yashoda’ is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on November 11.

Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad as prestigious Sridevi Movies’ Production no. 14, the film is being directed by Hari and Harish.

Aiming to announce the release date uniquely, the movie team made fans reveal the release date, in an interesting pixel campaign. Thousands of fans participated in this and revealed the poster in less than 30 minutes.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, “Yashoda’ is a new-age action thriller. Our movie has balanced quotient of mystery and emotions with gripping elements for audiences. On the whole, it’s an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Playing the titular role, Samantha worked very hard in the action scenes. She dubbed for herself in both Telugu and Tamil.”

Adding further, the producer said, “You will witness an entirely new dimension of Manisharma’s back ground music. We haven’t compromised on the technical and production values of the film. With a lavish budget, we wrapped the shoot in 100 days. Audience who love new-age cinema will definitely be thrilled to watch ‘Yashoda’. Watch it in theatres Worldwide on November 11.”

Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.

The film’s dialogues are penned by Pulagam Chinnarayana and Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi, while lyrics are written by Ramajogiah Sastry and the camera is cranked by M Sukumar.