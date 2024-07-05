| Samantha Vows To Be More Careful After Doctor Says She Should Be Thrown In Prison

On Friday, Samantha took to her Instagram account to issue a lengthy statement requesting the doctor to maintain politeness.

5 July 2024

Mumbai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu issued a long statement on her social media handle after a doctor, Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, also known as ‘The Liver Doc,’ criticized and called her a ‘health illiterate,’ after she dropped a post about using hydrogen peroxide nebulisation.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Samantha issued a long statement asking the doctor to be polite.

The actress, who recently underwent a Myositis diagnosis, explained that she ‘merely suggested’ hydrogen peroxide nebulisation with ‘good intention’ because it was recommended by a ‘highly qualified doctor.’

Addressing The Liver Doc’s harsh words, Samantha wrote, “It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so proactive with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Nevermind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatment and not as a celebrity.”

“It would have been nice had he politely invited my doctor, whom I have tagged in my post, rather than go after me. I would have loved to have learnt from the debate and discussion between two highly qualified professionals,” the actress added.

Dr. Philips had earlier slammed Samantha for recommending hydrogen peroxide nebulisation, calling her “health and science illiterate” and stating that the practice “is dangerous for health.”

“Influential Indian actress Ms Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is, unfortunately, a health and science illiterate, advises millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections,” the award-winning doctor wrote on X.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is preparing for Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan. This upcoming web series is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers’ Citadel, which originally featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Apart from this, Samantha will star in Bangaram, a film she announced on her birthday this year. This project is especially significant for her as it marks her debut as a producer.