Samantha’s ‘Yashoda’ teaser released; gets terrific response in 1,800+ theatres nationwide

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:40 AM, Sun - 11 September 22

Hyderabad: Popular South star Samantha’s much-awaited film ‘Yashoda’ teaser was released on Saturday. Directed by Hari – Harish, the film is bankrolled by senior producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies banner. Renowned actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj are playing key roles in the film.

The exciting teaser unveiled Samantha struggling to eat, sleep and survive amidst chaotic situations. Playing the role of a pregnant woman, she’s seen ‘doing the don’ts’ suggested by the lady doctor. Why is she struggling to live? What is she striving to unfold? That is the mystery that shall be revealed in the film, says producer Krishna Prasad.

While Unni Mukundan is seen playing a handsome doctor’s role, the teaser looks very promising with great content and production quality. Made on a lavish budget, the visuals look rich, and the locations are engaging. Mani Sharma’s background score elevate the visuals and technically it looks topnotch.

Speaking on the occasion, the producer said, “Our teaser has received fantastic response all over the country, in all languages. It’s the first teaser to be screened in 1,800+ theatres across the nation. We’ve experienced phenomenal applause in theatres and social media. Extremely glad to hear appreciation about Samantha’s performance and the film’s production values. Samantha put her blood and sweat to make this an uncompromised edge-of-the-seat action thriller. The story itself stands out and the thrilling visuals in the teaser are just glimpses of the excitement you’ll experience watching the movie.”

Elaborating further, he said, “We haven’t left any stone unturned to maintain the technical values and made the film on a lavish budget in 100 days. Dubbing work is almost done, and VFX and rerecording work are in progress. Amidst this positive response, we’re planning to release it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi grandly. Stay tuned for the release date announcement coming soon.”

Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are also part of the principal cast in the film which has dialogues penned by Pulagam Chinnarayana, and Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi, while lyrics are penned by Chandrabose and Ramajogiah Sastry, the camera is cranked by M Sukumar. Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy is the co-producer of the film.