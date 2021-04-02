Samsung Galaxy A72 a fresh breeze in mid-range premium segment

Galaxy A72 is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+256GB model.

New Delhi: Samsung which has cemented its position in the mid-tier premium range in India with its Galaxy A series, has launched a fresh offering to not only expand your mobile experience but also bring flagship innovations to your hands.

The 6.7-inch Galaxy A72 is packed with exciting specs and features like 64MP quad camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), 30 times space zoom, water and dust free usage (with IP67 rating), a long battery life and an awesome new design.

The OIS reduces accidental blurs and shakes by ensuring photos and videos are sharp and steady.

Galaxy A72 is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+256GB model.

Let us find out what the 8GB+128GB variant (in Awesome Violet colour) has to offer.

The device is available in four colours – Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Blue, with a soft haze finish.

It is a power-packed device with efficient AI battery management (delivering nearly two days’ battery life no moderate usage).

The 5000mAh battery in Galaxy A72 comes with Adaptive Power Saving that helps adjusts the usage by leveraging AI to manage and analyse battery consumption patterns.The device is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm processor. For advanced gaming performance, there is Game Booster feature.

The redesigned ‘One UI 3.1′ interface enables intuitive experiences and consistent interactions by increasing speeds and reducing distractions.

The device also comes with Samsung’s defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox to safeguard personal information and data in real-time and Samsung Pay for contactless digital payment.

Galaxy A72 offers Super AMOLED Infinity-O display screen and 90Hz refresh rate for smooth browsing or scrolling down your social media timelines.

Galaxy A72 automatically adjust the display colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with ‘Eye Comfort Shield’.

On the camera front, Galaxy A72 sports 64MP quad rear camera set-up with ultra-wide lens and macro lens to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos.

The users can turn moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap.

Whats is more, you can use advanced AI to automatically enhance colour, brightness and sharpness with the ‘Scene Optimizer’ tool.

Night mode enables uses multi-frame processing, resulting in bright and crisp images.

For creative and unique content, there are tools like My Filter, AR Emoji and Fun Mode.

Galaxy A72 camera system goes one step further by including a telephoto lens enabling three times Optical Zoom that worked fine.

The device has 32MP front camera for selfies that came out good in day-light conditions.

Be it gaming, streaming or browsing, the device will do apt justice.

Conclusion: In the mid-range premium segment, Galaxy A72 offers a fresh breeze, with the same trust and efforts that Samsung puts in its devices to make them work efficiently amid all conditions.