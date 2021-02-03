Samsung Galaxy S21+ unlocks super AI camera, gets more muscular

The Galaxy S21+ base model is priced at Rs 81,999 in India so if you do not have budget to for the Ultra version

New Delhi: Smartphones have come of age and now lets users make the most of every moment. The new flagship Galaxy S21+ now available in India debuts a head-turning design, an epic pro-grade camera and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device.

For over a decade, the Galaxy S series has delivered groundbreaking, flagship mobile experiences for people who rely on their smartphone for expression, connection and entertainment.

If you are already using the premium Galaxy S series smartphones, you do not need to be told what the device means for you but Galaxy S21+ 5G takes the Android experience way ahead, offering the connectivity, power and performance that is the hallmark of the company.

The Galaxy S21+ base model is priced at Rs 81,999 in India so if you do not have budget to for the Ultra version, this is the device for you to upgrade, or ask for a new date with the Galaxy S series.

Let his see what the 8GB+128GB device with a powerful 2.2GHz octa-core Exynos 2100 processor in Phantom Violet colour brings for its Indian fans.

The Galaxy S21+ is the latest to feature Samsung’s cutting-edge AI-powered cameras, giving mobile photographers (of all skill levels) pro-grade tools that work behind-the-scenes to ensure every moment they capture is truly epic.

Mind you that the Galaxy S21 series’ selfie camera delivers a more natural look and improved details.

There are two key parts to the enhanced selfie experience: Face information detection and restoration.

The AI-powered selfie camera first identifies faces in the image, then segments them from the rest of the details in the scene, and finally applies natural enhancements to your subjects — all in the blink of an eye.

The natural enhancements include bringing out the details in the subjects’ hair, eyes, and facial features and adjusting white balance to create more natural looking skin tones in any environment.

The results will be instantly shareable photos that don’t look overly processed or require further editing.

The company has also included support for third party apps, so you can take images from your favourite camera or social media app and still get the benefits of AI-powered selfie camera. The Galaxy S21+ goes beyond just improving selfies.

It also allows even beginners to capture studio-quality portraits of friends, family, and even pets.

The new advanced Portrait mode, formerly known as Live Focus, uses improved 3D sensing to deliver photos with more depth and dramatic effects.

You can select from a variety of special effects to apply to your final image which include Blur, Studio, High-key Mono, Low-key Mono, Backdrop, and Colour Point.

Although a smartphone is much more that just clicking photos of all types, the camera experience in S21+ is super amazing.

For elusive faraway shots, an improved 30X Space Zoom helps you get clear and steady shots.

There is 10MP Dual Pixel front camera and the rear triple-lens camera has a 12MP Ultra Wide, a 12MP Wide-angle and a main 64MP Telephoto lens.

For streaming movies and playing high-quality games, Galaxy S21+ offers an intelligent, edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and viewing.

It automatically adjusts the frame rate based on the content whether you’re swiping through your social feeds or watching shows.

To help reduce eye fatigue, the new ‘Eye Comfort Shield’ feature automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day, content you’re viewing and your bedtime.

Design-wise, the device Galaxy S21+ offers the same Ultra experience with ‘Contour Cut’ camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame.

The device is coated with a luxurious haze finish on the back for a sophisticated look and feel.

Galaxy S21+ sports a larger 4800mAh battery, perfect for marathon gamers and binge-watchers.

It packs all the power you need to process photos, record 8K videos, enjoy a cloud gaming marathon and make the perfect video clips.

Conclusion: We found Galaxy S21+ an extremely apt device for work, productivity, creativity and daily use.

For the newcomers, it will be love at the first sight and for those on the Galaxy S series, a must upgrade to enjoy the latest AI-driven camera and a sturdy experience.