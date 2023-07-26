Samsung launches new Galaxy Tab S9 & Galaxy Watch6 series

By IANS Published Date - 05:53 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Seoul: Samsung on Wednesday launched the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which includes — Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra with Dynamic AMOLED 2x display.

The company also launched a new Galaxy Watch6 series (Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic) with unique health offerings and powerful performance in a sleek design.

The Tab S9 series comes in two colours — Beige & Graphite and in three sizes — 14.6-inch on Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4-inch on Tab S9+, and 11-inch on Tab S9. “There are no devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 on the market today. A true disrupter in its category, it is the first of its kind to deliver experiences that users love most about tablets in one complete premium design,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Moreover, the series comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for fast performance, plus it comes with IP68-rated S Pen that helps users bring their ideas to life.

To match its premium software experiences, the Galaxy Tab S9 series hardware features iconic Galaxy design characteristics from the flagship Galaxy S series smartphones, such as the same striking camera layout.

The tablets come protected and supported by four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and by five years of security updates.

Further, the Galaxy Watch6 series comes with holistic health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display, and a more interactive user interface.

“From sleep and fitness coaching to nutritional insights, Samsung is providing new and convenient ways to help users gain understanding and take action for better health and wellness, every day and every night,” said Roh.

The Galaxy Watch6 series comes equipped with the Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz processor in a 2GB+16GB variant.

Galaxy Watch6 series will offer an in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors — total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical and mental recovery — to help users understand the quality of sleep received each night.

In addition, a new Personalised Heart Rate Zone feature will analyze individual physical capabilities and defines five optimal running intensity levels to help users set their own goals based on their ability — from burning fat to high-intensity workout.

Galaxy Watch6 comes in 44mm in graphite and silver and in 40mm in graphite and gold colours.

Galaxy Watch6 Classic will be available in black and silver finishes in 43mm and 47mm sizes.