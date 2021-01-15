Samsung opens pre-booking for Galaxy Buds Pro in India

The Buds Pro can be bought from company’s exclusive stores, retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

New Delhi: Samsung on Friday announced that pre-bookings for Galaxy Buds Pro has begun and people can buy it for Rs 15,990 in India.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Buds Pro in India will get a Wireless Power Bank U1200 for Rs 499 (originally priced at Rs 3,699) during the pre-book period, the company said in a statement.

“Customers who pre-book the product will get deliveries starting January 29 and it will go on sale in the country on the same day,” the company added.

The new Galaxy Buds Pro comes with an Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation and feature system in the package which uses a separate woofer and tweeter making it a 2-way speaker.

Samsung claimed that the Galaxy Buds Pro can reduce the surrounding noise by up to 99 per cent.

In addition to ANC, there is also an ambient mode to let users hear what is happening in their surroundings such as traffic sounds.

The TWS headphones feature Samsung’s brand new Wind Shield technology so the wind doesn’t mess up your calls while outside or while riding your bike.