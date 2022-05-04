| Samsung Unveils New Lineup Of Vacuum Cleaners In India

By IANS Published: Updated On - 06:14 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

New Delhi: In a bid to deliver end-to-end hygienic home cleaning solutions, Samsung on Wednesday launched a new line-up of vacuum cleaners for its users in India.

The all-new range of Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaners is available in three models — Jet 70, Jet 75 and Jet 90 — with prices ranging from Rs 36,990 to Rs 52,990. The models are available on online platforms, including Flipkart.

“Our all-new Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaners are here to provide unmatched convenience to our consumers with best-in-class features for a hassle-free cleaning experience,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

“Despite Samsung Jet’s remarkably powerful suction capabilities, its body has been designed to be lightweight, allowing our consumers to enjoy the Jet’s easy-to-use features more comfortably,” Singh added.

The range comes with a Jet Cyclone system that features nine cyclones with 27 air inlets to securely trap fine dust particles that are sucked into the vacuum cleaner without compromising on suction power.

Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaners release clean air with a Multi-layered Filtration System, which is said to trap 99.999 per cent of fine dust particles and allergens.

The company said that Samsung Jet incorporates various features and design aspects that make the cleaning process more convenient.

