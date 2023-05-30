Samyukta Kisan Morcha calls for nationwide protest on June 1 in support of wrestlers

Samyukta Kisan Morcha said it has given the call for the nationwide agitation "to secure the democratic right to protest by the Indian wrestlers"

By PTI Updated On - 11:33 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

New Delhi : Wrestler Sakshi Malik being detained by Delhi police during wrestlers' protest march. Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Farmers’ outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday called for nationwide demonstrations on June 1 in support of wrestlers who have been demanding the arrest of BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexually harassing women grapplers.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, in a statement, said it has given the call for the nationwide agitation “to secure the democratic right to protest by the Indian wrestlers” and all other sections of society and to “demand the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh”.

The Morcha will coordinate with platforms of trade unions, women, youth, students and all other sections, including intellectuals, to stage demonstrations across India, it said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha will also hold demonstrations and burn effigies of the Wrestling Federation of India chief on June 5, the day a group of seers in Ayodhya has planned a rally in support of Singh.

The morcha also strongly condemned the action on wrestlers on May 28, the day women wrestlers had called ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day. They were detained and later let off.

The wrestlers then announced they would immerse their medals in the river in Haridwar as a mark of protest to demand action against Singh. But the wrestlers did not carry out the threat after farmer leaders sought five days’ time from them to resolve the issue.

