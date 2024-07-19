San Francisco-bound Air India plane makes ‘precautionary landing’ in Russia

Move comes after the cockpit crew detects a potential issue in the cargo hold area, according to the airline

By IANS Published Date - 19 July 2024, 07:59 AM

New Delhi: An Air India operating from Delhi to San Francisco made a “precautionary landing” at Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area, the airline said in a statement, adding that efforts are on to arrange ferry flight for stranded passengers.

“Air India flight AI-183 operating Delhi to San Francisco has been diverted to Krasnoyarsk International Airport… due to a technical reason. The aircraft has landed safely and we are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of while we decide the next course of action…,” the airline said in a statement posted late Thursday on social media platform X.

Update #2: Air India Flight AI183 Air India flight AI183 of 18 July 2024 operating Delhi to San Francisco made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area. The aircraft… — Air India (@airindia) July 18, 2024

In another update on early Friday, Air India said that the aircraft landed safely at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) with all 225 passengers and 19 members of the flight crew, who have now disembarked and have been taken to the terminal building for further processes.

“As Air India does not have its own staff at KJA, we are arranging for third party support to provide all necessary assistance to passengers. Air India is also in liaison with government agencies and regulatory authorities, and we are making arrangements for a ferry flight to KJA to take passengers onwards to San Francisco at the earliest,” the airline stated.