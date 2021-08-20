Sangareddy jail inmates gift a cradle to Sishugruha

Sangareddy: Inmates of Sangareddy district jail, who manufacture steel furniture in jail, made a cradle and presented it to Sangareddy Sishugruha. The cradle will be placed on the premises of Sishugruha permanently.

With incidents of children being abandoned in the district being reported in the last couple of years, the Women and Child Welfare Department had placed a cradle on the premises of Sishugruha a few days ago to encourage people leave unwanted babies safely at Sishugruha instead of abandoning them in bushes.

Since officials felt the cradle bought from the market would not last long if placed outside Sishugruha, Superintendent of Sangareddy Jail N Shiva Kumar Goud, who has been closely working on girl child protection with like-minded people in district, offered to gift a steel cradle.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Goud said the inmates made the cradle with the steel be bought with his money. The jail inmates and the Superintendent hoped that no mother abandons a baby in the cradle prepared by them.” We don’t want to see a baby orphaned early in their life,” Goud said.

Women and Child Welfare Officer thanked the inmates and Shiva Kumar Goud for their gesture.

