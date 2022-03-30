Sangareddy: Man convicted for dowry harassment, murder of wife

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:12 PM, Wed - 30 March 22

File photo of convict Preetham Singh.

Sangareddy: The man, who was accused of harassing his wife for dowry and killing her, was convicted by a Sangareddy Court and sentenced for rigorous life imprisonment on Wednesday. The convict Preetham Singh was married to Varsha Singh in 2004.

The couple, who used to live in Isnapur under Patancheru Police Station limits, had two children. On February 5, 2014, Preetham Singh came to his home in a drunken state and the couple had an argument over the dowry. Preetham Singh doused his wife with kerosene and set her on fire.

Varsha Singh, who had sustained over 90 per cent of injuries, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital after three days.

Following a complaint, the police had registered a case.

The IInd Additional District judge T Anitha has pronounced the verdict in the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .