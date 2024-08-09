Sangareddy: Murders within family question very existence of family system

The recent incidents of family members killing their own close relatives in erstwhile Medak district are causing extreme concern

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 9 August 2024, 09:52 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: The recent incidents of people killing their own family raise doubts about the very existence of the family system. While the family system is known for protecting the dependents such as elderly persons, physically challenged and children by making sacrifices, the recent incidents of family members killing their own close relatives in erstwhile Medak district are causing extreme concern. Incidentally, the killing of family members is taking place over petty issues. Another reason is that the family members are turning intolerant even on small issues. While the addiction to liquor is one of the main reasons, there were multiple other reasons too.

A man killed his physically and mentally challenged son, unable to look after him at Pedda Shankarampet on August 7. The man was under the influence of liquor when he indiscriminately attacked his son. The man Sailu attacked his son Pradeep (17) with a stick. When Sailu’s wife Bhumamma tried to protect her son, he had even attacked her. Bhummamma escaped with minor injuries.

On the same day, another person smashed his father with a boulder leading to his death at Varikolu in Koheda mandal. The victim MD Nabi reportedly harassed the family members as he was addicted to liquor. His son Javed killed him on Wednesday unable to bear the harassment. Such incidents were being reported everywhere in the Medak district.

An alcoholic son killed his mother on Friday at Nizampet in Medak district as she refused to give him her pension amount to buy liquor.

Following an argument with her husband, a woman tried to kill her two children at Ameenpur in June this year. She threw her two children into the lake before jumping into the water body. While the police rescued the woman Swetha and her daughter, her son Srihans died. On another day, a teenager Narsappa axed his father Maruthi to death at Chowkanpally in Kangti mandal of Sangareddy district when the father reprimanded him for staying glued to TV always.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a noted general physician Dr Chandrashekhar observed that it was indeed a worrying trend as the protectors were turning into killers. He suggested that the family members approach the police or Bharosa centre where they could get counselled to sort out any issues. The doctor said that such attacks would push the entire family into crisis because the attacker would be sent to jail immediately after the incident. “The family would lose two members at a time”, he said.