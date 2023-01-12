Sangareddy: Nylon manja gets entangled on boy’s throat in Ameenpur

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 06:59 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Sangareddy: In an incident that again stressed on the need of avoiding the use of nylon manja, a Class 5 student was injured on his throat after a manja got entangled around his neck in Ameenpur on Wednesday evening.

The student, Srikanth, along with his friends, was flying kites in his colony after returning from school on Wednesday when the nylon manja from a kite flown by one of his friends got entangled around his throat. Srikanth escaped with a minor injury because he stood still and did not panic.

Meanwhile, the Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS), which has been campaigning against the use of nylon manja in Telangana, visited the place after the incident and seized the nylon manja from children in the locality after educating them on the need to avoid using it while flying kites.

Speaking to Telangana Today, AWCS founder Pradeep Nair said many birds and animals were dying after getting entangled in the banned nylon manja. The AWCS was getting at least 10 calls every day for rescuing birds trapped in the manja in and around Hyderabad. Many birds were also dying because they were not seen by people. The AWCS alone has rescued at least 350 birds trapped in nylon manja in 2022, he said, appealing to kite flyers to avoid nylon manja.