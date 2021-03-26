Sangareddy: Police nab undertrial prisoner within an hour after escape

Naresh, who went to answer nature’s call in the court complex bathroom, jumped out of the bathroom and fled from the scene

Sangareddy: A 20-year-old undertrial prisoner, who attempted to escape from the hands of the three police personnel, was nabbed by the same police personnel with the help of Sanagreddy Police on Friday after an hour long drama. M Naresh, who was accused in a murder case under Raikode Police Station limits in Sangareddy district, was brought to Sanagreddy to produce before the court from Cherlapally where was put in. Naresh, who went to answer nature’s call in the court complex bathroom, jumped out of the bathroom and fled from the scene.

The escorted policemen immediately sought the help of the local police to trace down Naresh. Since the Sangareddy bus station is located just 500 metres away, he tried to reach the bus station to catch a bus. The police with the help of the locals tracked him near Rajiv Park. A passer-by noticed him while he was jumping into the house and informed the police who were on search for him. It was a big relief for the escort police to be able to catch him after an hour-long chase.

