Sangareddy: SI celebrates Congress leader’s birthday in police station, transferred

With photographs of the event going viral on social media and drawing criticism, Multizone-II IG V Satyanarayana transferred and attached the SI to the police headquarters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 05:39 PM

Vatpally SI Lakshman, constables are celebrating the birthday at Vatpally police station in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Showing his loyalty to ruling party leaders, a police sub-inspector celebrated the mandal Congress president’s birthday at the Vatpally police station on Sunday afternoon.

Knowing that Sunday was Congress mandal president Prathap Ramesh Joshi’s birthday, SI Lakshman invited him to the police station and directed the constables to get a birthday cake. Lakshman and Ramesh Joshi then cut the cake to celebrate the birthday.

They also distributed the cake to all the constables. As some Congress cadre shared the pictures in local groups, they went viral, prompting the IGP to initiate immediate action on Monday.

The IG also ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident. The constables, who participated in the celebration, may also face the departmental action soon.