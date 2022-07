Sangareddy: Unidentified man dies in road accident near Patancheru

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:34 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Sangareddy: An unidentified person died when a Sangareddy-bound RTC bus hit him while he was crossing the NH-65 at Saki Cheruvu in Patancheru town on Monday at 10.30 am.

The man, aged between 22 and 25 years, was rushed to Area Hospital Patancheru where he died while undergoing treatment at 1.30 am on Tuesday.

The police have sent the pictures of the dead body to all the police stations to identify him. A case has been registered by Patancheru police.