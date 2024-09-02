Sangareddy: Water comes out of bore-well due to heavy rains

Several people from the neighbouring villages reached the place to see the phenomenon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 07:24 PM

Sangareddy: In a rare incident, water was seen coming out of a farmer’s agriculture borewell at Rejinthal village in Nyalkal mandal on Monday. Since the area has been witnessing continuous rains for the last three days, the water was seen coming out of the borewell. The farmer Imran Javed said he had never witnessed such a thing earlier. Several people from the neighbouring villages reached the place to see the phenomenon.