Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza welcomes first child

By ANI Published: Updated On - 09:55 AM, Wed - 17 August 22

New Delhi: Tennis player Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza and her husband Mohammed Asaduddin welcomed their first child. Anam shared the news on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anam dropped a series of pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

“Yesterday, we were blessed with our babygirl, “Dua”. She’s doing well and so am I. Please keep Our Dua in your duas,” she captioned the post.

As soon as she shared the news, her fans and friends dropped their wishes.

Singer Neeti Mohan chimed into the comment section and wrote, “Dua is a beautiful name. We can’t wait to hug you new mommy. Hope you n Dua and are doing well.”

Other users dropped congratulatory messages on her post.

Anam who is quite active on social media shared her entire journey of pregnancy with fans.

On Monday, Anam shared the news with an animated picture of baby girl. The picture reads, “It is a little boss lady. #BabyAnamAsad is here.”

Alongside the post, she posted heart emojis in the caption

The couple’s well-wishers showered their wishes in the comment section.

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “Yayyyyyy finally!! Bless bless bless.”

Actor Huma Qureshi also extended her wishes. She wrote, “Congratulations.”

Unversed, Mohammed Asaduddin who is a cricketer and son of a politician, former caption of Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin. Anam and Asad married each other in a grand ceremony in 2019 in Hyderabad.