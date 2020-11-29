Sanjay alleges exodus of Hindus from Hyderabad’s Old City

Interacting with Doctors at Begumpet here on Sunday, Sanjay expressed apprehension over the spread of Muslims in the new city

Hyderabad: BJP State President, alleging exodus of Hindu families from the old city, has said the BJP, if it comes to power in GHMC, will drive away the illegal immigrants from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and resettle the Hindus in their homes. “Within 24 hours of winning the GHMC, we will give 15 minutes time to the police to take action,” he said, adding that once the old city is rid of Rohingyas, Hindus will be taken back and provided shelter at the place they want and resettle them.

Interacting with Doctors at Begumpet here on Sunday, Sanjay expressed apprehension over the spread of Muslims in the new city. “The Muslims, who have come up to Amberpet and Abids, will soon reach Musheerabad and Secunderabad. Why is the population of Hindus declining in the old city? What has happened to the Hindu families that used to live in Shah Ali Banda, Uppuguda, Laldarwaja, Gowlipura and Chatarnaka?” he asked, and wondered who destroyed their properties and drove them away from the old city.

“Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao thinks Hyderabad is peaceful, but it is not. While the TRS denies the presence of Rohingyas in the city, the police commissioner has confirmed their presence. MIM leaders inaugurate shelters for Rohingyas. If we are not united, then the entire GHMC area will become a Muslim majority place,” he said, adding that Hindus are being persecuted by MIM in the old city.

“TRS and MIM have joined hands to terrorise Hindus in the old city and thereby gain political edge over BJP. They have succeeded in showing a lesser number of Hindus in the voters list by physically driving away Hindus from their homes, and destroying their houses,” he alleged. He further said that if voted to power in GHMC, the BJP mayor will give full freedom to the police to cordon and search the old city and drive away the illegal immigrants.

