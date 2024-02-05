| Sanjay Jaju Assumes Charge As Secretary Ministry Of Information And Broadcasting

Sanjay Jaju assumes charge as Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Sanjay Jaju has earlier served as Additional Secretary to Government of India from 2018 to 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 11:37 PM

Sanjay Jaju

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer from Telangana cadre (92 batch), Sanjay Jaju on Monday assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Upon his assumption of charge, he was welcomed by outgoing Secretary, Apurva Chandra and other officials of the Ministry and various media units. Apurva Chandra has been assigned the charge of Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read Two patents granted to University of Hyderabad

Jaju has earlier served as Additional Secretary to Government of India from 2018 to 2023 and Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited from October 2014 to March 2018.

He has served as Secretary to Govt of Andhra Pradesh (Electronics, IT and Communications Department) from May 2011 to October 2014.