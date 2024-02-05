Two patents granted to University of Hyderabad

A patent has been granted to University of Hyderabad (UoH) Professors K.C. James Raju and V Seshubai, School of Physics involving their students T. Anil and Swarup Raju.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 07:57 PM

Hyderabad: A patent has been granted to University of Hyderabad (UoH) Professors K.C. James Raju and V Seshubai, School of Physics involving their students T. Anil and Swarup Raju for an invention “A method for preparing dielectric resonators of arbitrary shapes”.

This is a technique to realize 3D microwave radiating structures with low loss dielectrics without the constraint of geometry. Radiation patterns are governed by the laws of Physics and present-day communication requirements demand all sorts of radiation patterns. This technique allows even high temperature ceramics to be shaped into any 3D geometric structures through a gel casting route. They help in realizing miniaturized antennas suitable for emerging communication applications, a press release said.

Another patent is granted to Professor K.C. James Raju and his team at Casest School of Physics for an invention “Laser Based Method to Crystallize Ferroelectric Thin Film at 300ºC temperatures for Tunable Microwave Devices”, which is a laser-based process by which they could reduce the crystallization temperature of some functional thin film materials meant for microwave device applications from 700 to 300C.