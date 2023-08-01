Saraswathi Sangeetha Nritya Sikshalayam: Music, dance festival organised in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 21st anniversary of Saraswathi Sangeetha Nritya Sikshalayam, a music and dance festival was organised at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan featuring over 300 students from the music and dance school.

The students presented recitals in veena, violin and keyboard, in addition to Classical songs, Keertans and cultural dance. The event also honoured noted artist Jonnalagadda Eeswara Prasad, his wife Chidrupa Lakashmi and their son J Satya Sriram by Pratima Sasidhar, founder of Saraswathi Sangeetha Nritya Sikshalayam.

Those present included Rangarajan, Chief Archaka, Chilkur Balaji Devasthanam, Rama Raavi, storyteller, Ananda Mohan Voruganti, Founder, Sangeetha Kshira Sagaram, Directors of Hope Advertising Pvt Ltd of K Suneetha and KS Rao, JS Sriram.