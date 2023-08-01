Rachakonda police, Prajwala set up ‘Vikalp’ at Meerpet police station

'Vikalp' to facilitate employment opportunities for transgender persons thereby contributing to an inclusive society

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:06 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police along with Prajwala has set up ‘Vikalp’ a unique counseling centre at Meerpet police station on Tuesday, to facilitate employment opportunities for transgender persons thereby contributing to an inclusive society.

Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar inaugurated the centre in the presence of Rachakonda police commissioner DS Chauhan, Dr.Sunitha Krishnan, founder of Prajwala.

Speaking after inaugurating, DGP applauded the efforts of Rachakonda police to initiate such a unique intervention which will be critical in building a healthy crime free society.

Chauhan said there was a need to build an inclusive society and stated that long term solutions to all problems were to identify the root cause and proactively work towards solutions. “Vikalp” is a solution based initiative which provides alternatives to the most excluded community and aims to prevent them from a life of crime,” he added.

