Satish Kaushik opens up on returning to direction after six years

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has revealed why he chose to come back to direction after a gap of six years. Kaushik has helmed the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer upcoming film Kaagaz, which is slated to release in January.

“I read a news article about Lal Bihari Mritak many years ago and I was touched by his journey. When I researched about him, I felt that his story deserved to be told and I wanted to do that myself. That’s why I decided to helm this project after a gap of six years,” said Kaushik, whose last directorial was the 2014 release Gang Of Ghosts.

Kaagaz is a satire based in a small village in Uttar Pradesh. Tripathi plays Lal Bihari Mritak, a man who was officially declared dead. The story narrates how he had to work towards proving that he is alive.

Talking about how directing the film affected him, Kaushik said: “The times have changed and so have a lot of aspects of filmmaking. Directing this movie was a huge learning experience for me, not just as an artiste but also as a director. I’m sure people will connect with the story and appreciate our efforts.”

Kaagaz also features Mita Vashisht and Amar Upadhyay, and is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production. The film will release digitally and in select theatres of Uttar Pradesh on January 7.