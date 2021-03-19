SATS chief thanks govt for sports budget

SATS chief A Venkateshwar Reddy lauded the government for showing special interest in sports in allotting the budget and hoped the move will develop sports in the State

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana Sate (SATS) chief A Venkateshwar Reddy thanked the government for allotting 113 cr budget for sports in the State budget announced on Thursday.

He lauded the government for showing special interest in sports in allotting the budget and hoped the move will develop sports in the State. “We have an increased budget of nearly Rs 100 cr from last year. the amount will help build new stadia, facilities, sports associations. The amount will also be used to develop sports school in Warangal, Karimnagar and other sports schools,” said Venkateshwar Reddy.

The SATS chief also met Finance Department principal secretary Rama Krishna Rao and thanked him.

