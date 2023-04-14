SATS girls clinch Gyaneshwar Goud Volleyball tournament

Published Date - 06:41 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) girls team emerged champions of the P Gyaneshwar Goud Cash Award Volleyball tournament, at the Amberpet Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The SATS team downed Sports school in a three-set thriller. They won the first set quite easily, winning it 25-14. However, the Sports School girls regrouped well in the second to take the set 25-23.

However, the decider turned out to be a lopsided affair with SATS clinching it 15-2. SATS’ Lavanya was adjudged player of the match.

